Substantial boost on way for upkeep of Longford's rural laneways network

Local Improvement Schemes look set to be given a substantial cash injection following an announcement by Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys
Longford County Council's ability to fund improvements to laneways and non public roads looks set for a sizeable boost.
Senator Micheàl Carrigy has welcomed the announcement by Minister Heather Humphreys of an additional €10.5 m in funding for Local Improvement Schemes across the country, in effect doubling the allocation to each county.
"Over 10,000 landowners have benefitted from the scheme since it was re introduced by Fine Gael," said Senator Carrigy.
The maximum amount payable by a landowner is capped at €1,200.
