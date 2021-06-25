Tibohine airshow to raise funds for two important charities

The annual Tibohine Fly-In, a staple in the flying and community calendar, will take place on June 26 and 27 (weather depending), with all proceeds going to the Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Foundation and Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland.

The event, run by James Morrisroe and members of Tibohine Flying Club, has raised over €30,000 for a number of charities over the last 11 years.

“We are delighted that we can hold the Fly-In this year and raise money for our chosen charities – Mayo/Roscommon Hospice and Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland. This year we have teamed up with Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland as a number of children in the Frenchpark/Ballaghadereen area have being diagnosed with cancer over the past few years. The flying community have always been hugely supportive of this event. We have worked hard to make it a safe outdoor environment for visitors, so we look forward to welcoming everyone,” said James.

Admission for spectators and families is a minimum donation of €5, all of which goes to the two chosen charities.

According to Martina Jennings CEO of Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Foundation, continued community support during Covid has been vital to the organisation’s work. “The last year has been a challenging time for charities who are trying to raise funds, but the demand for palliative care services hasn’t waned and events like this make a huge difference to the Foundation. Without this support we could not have continued to fund the service, or be able to complete the build of our Roscommon Hospice. The Fly-In has raised significant funds for Mayo/Roscommon Hospice Foundation for over 10 years now and we are very grateful to be one of the chosen charities again this year. Thanks so much to James for his unwavering support over the last number of years”



Laura Cullinan, voluntary director with Childhood Cancer Foundation Ireland, noted that funds raised at Tibohine Fly-In will allow the charity to continue its work in the region. “One of our key projects is to refurbish isolation rooms in shared care hospitals, where children with cancer receive treatment outside of Crumlin. The rooms in Sligo General Hospital was finished last year and we will soon begin working with Mayo University Hospital shortly. Events like these make this work possible and really make a difference to families living with childhood cancer.”

Tibohine Airfield is located in Tibohine not far from Frenchpark Co. Roscommon. The organisers have worked hard to ensure that social distancing procedures will be in place both for visiting pilots and visitors on the ground. There will be a BBQ on both days and lots of fun for all the family over the weekend from 1pm – 6pm each day.