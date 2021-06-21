The Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital launches public Fertility Hub

The Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital has today announced the launch of its new, public Fertility Hub.

This new Fertility Hub will offer a formalised, multidisciplinary service to individuals and couples who are experiencing fertility issues.

The initiative is supported by the National Women & Infants Health Programme and The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

The Coombe’s new, public Fertility Hub aims to maximise the outcome for women and their partners, by offering an assessment and management service on-site, that will streamline the process and minimise delays in access to fertility services.

The Hub will offer a comprehensive service that will treat individuals, as well as treating couples together, where appropriate, to improve the chance of pregnancy.

Speaking at the launch of the Fertility Hub, Professor Michael O’Connell, Master of the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital, said: “The addition of our new Fertility Hub strengthens the services currently delivered to women and their partners not only within our Hospital but across the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group also.

"As each individual’s experience with fertility can vary greatly, a tailored, multidisciplinary approach is needed to achieve the best outcome for all those who attend the Hub.”

Dr Lucy-Ann Behan, Consultant Endocrinologist, at The Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital said: “We are delighted to launch the new Fertility Hub at the Coombe, and we look forward to welcoming women and their partners to the Hub and providing them with the excellent care for which the Coombe is renowned.

"Fertility is complex and can be a difficult journey for many, so the launch of this new, public clinic as part of the Fertility Hub within the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group is an important step in making fertility treatment more accessible to all.”

Those who have been unable to achieve a pregnancy after 6 months or more of trying can ask their GP to refer them to the Hub. Once referred, patients will have an initial consultation with the nurse specialist, who will organise tests and investigations, including blood tests, tubal patency tests and semen analysis. Once the results of tests are returned, a tailored treatment plan will be devised for the individual or couple.

Further information about the Coombe’s new fertility clinic can be found here.