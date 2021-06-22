Late Mary Kate Crowe had a very strong faith and was devoted to her family

The death occurred peacefully in the loving care of her family at Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan on Sunday, June 6 of Mary Kate Crowe (née Gaffney), Drumhowra, Loughduff, Cavan.

Deceased was formerly Gaffney from Legwee and was predeceased by her husband Peter and infant son Peter, sisters Rose Anne, Teresa and Christina, brothers Michael and James.

Mary Kate will be sadly missed by her sons Tommy, James (Patricia) Padraig, daughters Katherine (Brian) and Rose (Hughie), brother Hughie, her adored grandchildren Kevin, Katelyn, Killian, Chloe, Shauna, Ciara, Conor, Dylan and Molly, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends to whom we extend our sincere sympathy.

Following her school days Mary Kate emigrated to England where she worked in the caring profession and on her return home cared for her elderly relations.

Aged 89, Mary Kate was the typical Irish mother, had a very strong faith and was devoted to her family and especially her grandchildren.

She was an industrious and hard working lady with a very pleasant personality which endeared to all who knew her.

A good neighbour, her home was her pride and joy and all callers were treated to her hospitality and her homemade bread was a treat in itself.

Her funeral took place on Tuesday, June 8 following requiem mass in St Joseph’s church Loughduff to local cemetery alongside her late husband Peter. May her gentle soul rest in peace.