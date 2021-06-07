Late Anne Ryan remembered as a quiet and gentle lady

It is with the greatest of sadness that we learned of the death at Roscommon University Hospital on Sunday, May 23 of Anne Ryan, Aughavorney, Curraghroe.

Anne, as a youngster, moved back to Aughavorney with her parents and sisters from England.

She was predeceased by her parents Kevin and Bridget and her baby daughter Rachel.

Anne attended Lanesboro for her secondary level schooling. She was a quiet and gentle lady whose gentleness endeared her to everyone that had the pleasure to know her.

Anne was a devoted and loving mother to her daughter Laura and also to her husband William (Billy) Wilson.

Anne’s passing will sadden the hearts of everyone, and her passing will be greatly felt.



Anne’s remains were removed from Smyth’s Funeral Home to St Mary’s Church, Ballagh for Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 27. Following Mass Anne’s Cremation took place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

To her husband Billy, daughter Laura, Laura’s boyfriend Eric, sisters Rosaleen and Mary, extended family, relatives and friends we extend our deepest sympathy.