ALERT: Gardai issue warning about bogus callers purporting to be from Revenue

Gardaí are warning the public to be vigilant following a number of reports of phone scams.

"A number of people have contacted us regarding scam calls - some of these are from 083 numbers purporting to be from Revenue. They appear to be recorded, foreign accents and in some cases electronic voices," a garda spokesperson said.

"They fraudulently report that your PPS number has been compromised and that a lawsuit has been initiated for drug trafficking and money laundering. Revenue will never contact you this way. Do not engage, hang up, these numbers can be blocked by contacting your service provider. Also report to your local garda station," added the garda spokesperson.