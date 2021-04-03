Longford Olympic Games bound swimmer Darragh Greene proud to be brand ambassador for O’Reilly and Sons

Longford swimmer Darragh Greene, who will represent Ireland at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the 100m and 200m breaststroke, has become an athlete brand ambassador for O’Reilly and Sons Volkswagen.

O'Reilly and Sons are main dealers for Volkswagen cars in Longford, with Kevin O’Reilly stating that they were delighted to be able to continue their support for local sports by agreeing this brand ambassador partnership with Darragh.

Mr O’Reilly added, “We are celebrating our 70th year in business this year, and we couldn't have achieved anything like that if the local community had not shown their support in us as a retail business for car and van sales and as a service provider in the aftersales area of our business. Because of this, as a gesture of gratitude, we feel it is important to give back to the community whenever the opportunity arises.”

He concluded, “We would like to wish Darragh all the best in his preparation for the Olympic games and we are confident he will represent county Longford and his country with pride when his chance comes.”

Newtownforbes man Darragh said he was proud to become an athlete brand ambassador for O’Reilly and Sons.

Darragh added, “Kevin and his team have been a great help to me throughout the years and now I’m absolutely delighted to be partnering up with them and representing a local business from home. I’m very grateful to have their support on the journey towards the Olympics this summer.”