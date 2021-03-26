Gardaí issue 392 fines for Covid-19 breaches in Roscommon / Longford

There has been another increase in the number of fines issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations in the Roscommon / Longford division, gardaí have confirmed.

According to data, published on Friday evening, members of An Garda Siochána in the Roscommon / Longford division, have issued a total of 392 Fixed Charge Notices - up by 37 from 355 last week.

Over the five weeks prior to that, the number of FCNs issued in the Roscommon / Longford division was 308, 283, 244, 170 and 117, respectively.

Cavan/Monaghan gardaí have issued 536 FCNs (up from 477 the previous week), while the number issued in Sligo/Leitrim is 418 (up 49 from 369 the previous week) and Westmeath is 198 (an increase of 22 on the 176 of the previous week), respectively.

Nationally, An Garda Síochána has issued 16,834 fines in relation to a range of Covid-19 breaches including non-essential travel and attending or organising a house party.

More than half (53%) of all fines have been issued to individuals aged between 18 and 25 while 44% of all fines have been issued at the weekend.

As of close of business on Thursday, March 25, the following number of fines had been issued:

- 12,336 €100 fines for non-essential travel

- 721 €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports – the total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports/ports is 1096

- 554 €500 fines for organising a house party and 2,159 €150 fines for attending a house party

- 293 fines of €80 each for not wearing a face covering

- 313 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State

Commenting on the latest figures, Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said gardai appealed to people to comply with the public health regulations.

"Unfortunately, despite the constant public health advice, we are still seeing people attending house parties and other large social gatherings. Going to such gatherings puts yourself, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with after of getting Covid-19. Everyone has a role to play in this. The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands," she said.

In addition to the issuing of fines a number of people have already appeared before the courts in Longford in relation to alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

An Garda Síochána continues to find groups gathering (house parties, social gatherings, exercise etc.) in breach of regulations. These are not just breaches of regulations, but are a risk to the individuals involved, their families and loved ones, and continue to put everybody’s health and the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic at risk.

An Garda Síochána will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

An Garda Síochána is again advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home. People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise. In other words, you can’t travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.

The public should also be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.



When visiting amenities within 5km of your home please park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk. As we saw during previous weekends, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded.

In enforcing these regulations, Gardaí have been using the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

An Garda Síochána continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence - Travel restrictions DO NOT APPLY in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether you may have been on breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, An Garda Síochána is here to assist and support you, please report all such incidents.