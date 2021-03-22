Longford's Variety Group presents €3,000 to St Christopher's

Longford Variety Group has performed annually at Backstage Theatre for the past 23 years, raising vital funds for local charities in the process.

Some of the charities that have benefited from the variety show productions down through the years include Longford Hospice Homecare, St Christopher’s Services, Bethany House, CASA, Longford Alzheimer's Society, St Vincent de Paul and many more.

Charlie Murray explained, “Like so many other organisations, Covid-19 put an end to our annual fundraising show, so we decided to fight back. We organised a GoFundMe page for St Christopher’s Services in December to raise much needed funds and the response was fantastic as we raised €3.000.”

On behalf of Longford Variety Group, Charlie expressed thanks to the the business people of Longford for their generous support and to everyone who donated. “Thank you so much for your kind generosity.”