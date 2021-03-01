Longford woman taking on ‘100 Miles in a Month’ for Mater Foundation

At the beginning of February, The Mater Foundation launched its annual ‘100 Miles in a Month’ campaign, to raise crucial funds for The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin.

A Longford woman who feared she would never walk again is one of the participants taking on the ‘100 miles in a Month’ challenge.

79-year-old Patricia Durkin underwent emergency spinal surgery at The Mater three years ago after she suffered a loss of power in her lower body.

Due to the expert care she received at The Mater, Patricia has made a full recovery, and is ready to take on the challenge to thank The Mater staff for their treatment and support.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Patricia was an active member of her community and regularly participated in her local social clubs.

Patricia said: “I’m delighted to be out walking 6 miles each day every day in my local park. I’m right on track to reach my target! This has been a long and difficult year, it’s great to be getting out and participating in a challenge that has such a great sense of community.”

Patricia is very grateful to The Mater staff for all their work. She said: “Thanks to the staff at The Mater, I have been given a new lease of life.

At my age it is fantastic to have the opportunity to take part in such a physical challenge while raising essential funds for The Mater Hospital.

There was a time when I didn’t know if I would ever be able to walk again. Now, I’m walking every day, and loving every step.”

More than 10,000 people from across the country are fundraising for this important cause and the The Mater Foundation is asking the public to support the campaign by donating online.

As part of the challenge, every participant has their own fundraising page where they track their miles and keep their followers updated on their progress.

This month-long event is taking place from February 1 to 28 and participants will either run, walk or jog 100 miles in just 28 days.

Launched in 2018, ‘100 Miles in a Month’ is one of the flagship annual events run by The Mater Foundation. It is hoped to raise €1 million for vital life-saving equipment and groundbreaking research at the Mater hospital.

To support Patricia or any of the other thousands of participants taking part in this remarkable challenge, simply go to The Mater Foundation’s website and donate to any of the runners: https://www.mater foundation.ie/donate/.