REVEALED: Granard electoral area has lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country!
Breakdown of cases shows incidence rate in Longford and Ballymahon electoral areas is above national average
Granard and Corca Dhuibhne in Kerry have the lowest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the entire country, according to the latest breakdown of local electoral area figures from Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub.
Granard electoral area, with a population of 10,674, recorded less than five positive cases of Covid-19 during the 14 days covered by the data, from February 9 to February 22. And since there have been less than figures, an incidence rate isn't calculated for the period.
The breakdown of cases (Feb 9 - 22) by electoral area is;
Longford municipal district 61
Ballymahon municipal district 48
Granard municipal district Less than 5
In the previous 14-day period measured (February 2 to February 15), the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the county was 104 - (Longford 39, Ballymahon 54 & Granard 11).
The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the Longford and Granard electoral areas (from Feb 9 - 22) stands at 380.2 and 339.2, respectively.
Both Longford and Granard electoral areas were above the national average incidence rate for Feb 9 - 22 of 240.4 per 100,000.
According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,503 (as at February 23).
