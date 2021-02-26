REVEALED: Granard electoral area has lowest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country!

Granard and Corca Dhuibhne in Kerry have the lowest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the entire country, according to the latest breakdown of local electoral area figures from Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub.

Granard electoral area, with a population of 10,674, recorded less than five positive cases of Covid-19 during the 14 days covered by the data, from February 9 to February 22. And since there have been less than figures, an incidence rate isn't calculated for the period.

The breakdown of cases (Feb 9 - 22) by electoral area is;

Longford municipal district 61

Ballymahon municipal district 48

Granard municipal district Less than 5

In the previous 14-day period measured (February 2 to February 15), the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the county was 104 - (Longford 39, Ballymahon 54 & Granard 11).

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the Longford and Granard electoral areas (from Feb 9 - 22) stands at 380.2 and 339.2, respectively.

Both Longford and Granard electoral areas were above the national average incidence rate for Feb 9 - 22 of 240.4 per 100,000.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,503 (as at February 23).