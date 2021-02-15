Funding for Longford adult learning projects

Community education projects throughout Longford and Westmeath have received funding under the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund.



The projects will be funded from an overall fund of €5.8 million which was launched in October 2020 by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD.



The fund is administered by SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority and the 16 local Education and Training Boards.



The aim of the fund is to support community education for adult learners, who have the highest level of need, with a strong focus on building the digital infrastructure of community education providers to increase the capacity to deliver online learning.



The projects vary from programmes to help support online learning, connect communities, and providing social support.



Breakdown of Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Funding in this region;

Longford and Westmeath ETB €173,638

Galway and Roscommon ETB €220,951

Cavan and Monaghan ETB €520,462

Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB €274,838