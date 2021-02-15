Family, religion, GAA and politics played a big part in the late Teresa Keogan's life

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General hospital, on Monday, January 25, after a short illness of Teresa Keogan, Killanure, Ballyjamesduff.

Known fondly as ‘Baby’ to her family and neighbours, Teresa was a member of the Gunner Brady family from Middletown, Loughduff and was extremely proud of and loyal to her native parish.

A woman of many parts, she was of a strong and determined nature with an outgoing personality, a love of cards and bingo and she was a regular at all the local whist drives.

She loved to chat and having visitors to her home where she was an excellent cook. Her strong faith kept her going through life’s difficulties and family values were all important to her and she took great pride in the fortunes of her grandchildren for whom she had a special affection.

She had a great love of the GAA and in her young days played camogie with great fervour, always one to watch if her team was losing.

Politics played a big part in her life with her daughter Sharon winning a Seanad seat and brother Danny and later nephew Philip on Cavan County Council she took great interest in their progress.

Teresa's funeral Mass took place on Tuesday, January 26 in St Matthew’s Church, Crosskeys followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Her brother Fr Jim was the chief celebrant.

Teresa Keogan was predeceased by her husband Sean, her brothers Phil & Sean, sisters Bessie, Susie, Agnes, Veronica and Rose.



She is survived by her sons Jim, Donal and Sean, daughters Sharon, Geraldine and Helen, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, her adored grandchildren, her brothers Danny, Tony and Fr Jim, sisters Molly and Maggie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends to whom we extend our sincere sympathy.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.