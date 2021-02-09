Late Kathleen McGahern was a founding member of Coronea ICA and loved traditional Irish music

The area was saddened to learn of the death of Mrs Kathleen McGahern, Cordownan, Arva which occurred peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 20.



Kathleen was a very friendly lady, who always had a smile and a kind word for everyone - young and old.



Formerly Kathleen Reilly from the Derries, Loughduff, she came to work in Arva in Gerry Blessing's Bar and Shop in 1960 and it was there she met her husband of 57 years Michael who worked in Keith's.



Kathleen was involved in the founding of Coronea ICA and loved her outings with the active age both in Cornafean and Arva.



She was a regular at Arva Bingo and loved nothing better than a game of 25 with the neighbours which was held in Kathleen’s house every Friday night for over thirty years. She also loved traditional Irish music.



Kathleen was predeceased by her parents John & Mary and her brothers Aiden and Benny and she is survived by her heartbroken husband Michael, sons Sean, Seamus, Kevin and Gerard, daughters Collette, Joan, Eithne and Annette, brother Paddy in London, sister Mary O’Brien in New York, brother in law John O'Brien (New York), sons-in-law Paul & Robert, daughters-in-law Wanda, Sinead, Carole & Sinead, her adored 13 grandchildren, all her relations & many friends, to all of whom we extend sincere sympathy.



Kathleen’s remains were removed from her residence to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coronea for Requiem Mass on Friday, January 22 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Fr Charlie O’ Gorman P.P. Killeshandra officiated. Ar dheis Dé go raibh hanam .