€50,000 allocated to Longford Decade of Centenaries Programme

Longford County Council is to receive €50,000 to support their plans for the Decade of Centenaries Programme in 2021.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, announced funding of €1.75 million for local authorities in 2021 to support their leading role in developing community-led commemorative activities for the final phase of the Decade of Centenaries Programme.

€50,000 will be allocated to every Local Authority to support their plans for 2021.

A further €200k is available for those local authorities who have any additional requirements in relation to specific centenary events and other larger projects.

Minister Martin said: "I want to sincerely thank all of the local authorities for responding with such enthusiasm, ambition and imagination in developing their commemorative programmes for this year. I know that it took considerable work to adapt their plans so skilfully in response to the immense challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic."

She continued, "The final phase of the Decade of Centenaries (2021 – 2023) recalls some of the most significant, traumatic and deeply personal events in our shared history, including the Struggle for Independence, the Civil War, Partition and foundation of Northern Ireland. The thoughtful and careful approach of our local authorities will have a key role in supporting the national conversation and respectful public engagement with this period in our history.

"I plan to continue the collaborative approach between the State, local authorities, and local communities, which has worked so well to date, to ensure that these challenging and sensitive events in our shared history are remembered in an inclusive, measured, and balanced manner.

"This funding package represents a significant increase on previous years and shows the confidence and trust we have in our local authority partners to deliver thought provoking and imaginative initiatives in 2021. I have asked local authorities to allocate at least €15,000 from this 2021 funding to support artistic and creative endeavours. I hope that the work of artists and creative practitioners will provide a platform to encourage and support reflection and shared remembrance of this very difficult period in our history."