€265,000 CLÁR funding for Longford projects

Longford's Oireachtas representatives have welcomed details of the €265,000 funding announced to support projects in Longford under Measure 1 and Measure 2 of the 2020 CLÁR programme.



Fianna Fáil Deputy Joe Flaherty stated, "This funding will support the provision of safety measures around schools and community facilities, as well as the development of community recreation areas.



"CLÁR provides funding for small scale projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline.



"The programme is one element of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Development Investment Programme, which provides a package of co-ordinated and complementary supports for rural areas.”



Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy said 'the announcement of funding under CLAR 2020 by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD to the various Longford organisations was 'great news'.



He added, “This is fantastic news for the people who have worked so hard to secure this funding.”

Breakdown of funding allocated to Longford

The €265,000 allocation includes €46,273 for Colmcille GAA for works on their car park at Fr McGee Park in Colmcille.



Also €30,000 each for Ballymore and Carrickedmond GAA clubs for similar works.



Good news too for Lanesboro Community College with €15,118 for new footpath and railings.



There is €45,303 for a new path, pedestrian crossing and associated works at Ardagh NS whilst Colmcille Area Development Group will get €43,950 towards footpath and lighting in Aughnacliffe village.



In Ballinamuck there's €42,480 for the Community group for a new pathway and finally €12,542 for the Green Development Group in Edgeworthstown for a seating and picnic area.



Nationally, €4 million in funding was allocated on Monday under the 2020 CLÁR programme which will benefit 115 communities and Minister Humphreys commented,



“There was a high level of interest in the CLÁR programme once again this year and I am pleased to be able to approve funding for 115 projects around the country under Measures 1 and 2 of the programme.



“I know this funding will help to improve the quality of life for people in many rural communities.”



Minister Humphreys concluded by indicating that it was her intention 'to make further announcements under Measure 3 of the CLÁR programme shortly'.