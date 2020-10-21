Longford young people pursuing their Gaisce Awards celebrate ‘Lá Gaisce’

‘Lá Gaisce’ is taking place today Wednesday, October 21, and this 2020's theme will be a call to action to ‘stand with young people’ as society responds to another Lockdown just earlier this week.

Celebrating Gaisce - The President’s Award’s 35th year, Yvonne McKenna CEO stated:

“Established 35 years ago as Ireland’s national youth award and the nation’s highest recognition of a young person’s initiative, achievement and voluntary contribution, Gaisce – The President’s Award is a treasured and celebrated rite of passage for young people in Ireland. Through Gaisce, young people explore what interests them about the world and how to play an active role in shaping it. While many things have been interrupted for young people during the pandemic, their Gaisce journey has remained”



Lá Gaisce is an opportunity to celebrate the effort and achievement of all Gaisce participants, past and present, and to acknowledge the social impact of their active citizenship. It is a non-competitive Awards programme – young people can take their own time to proceed with challenges and show commitment and resilience in order to receive their Award.

Ms. McKenna continued: "In this unprecedented year, we are celebrating our current Gaisce participants – all 20K of them – and the strength they have shown and continue to show despite challenge and uncertainty. Our message today to all Gaisce participants, and to all young people, is that we stand with you.”



Hundreds of schools around the country are celebrating the day – including running local award ceremonies for those who have completed their Bronze and Silver medals.

As part of our 'Wavelength' programme, we are supporting young people living in Ireland's Direct Provision system to do their Gaisce Awards! #LáGaisce



