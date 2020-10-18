All Things Interior: Boo-tiful Halloween décor

Halloween this year will be vastly different to previous years due to the current Covid-19 restrictions. However, it is important that we keep the children’s spirits up, so this week I thought I would share some simple décor ideas to help you add some Halloween touches to your home with the help of your children.

The great thing about Halloween decorating is that there are no strict guidelines to follow, so you can be as daring and imaginative as you please.

Make an entrance

Remember you only have one chance to make a good first impression, and the same rule applies to your home.

Ensure your door is inviting with a Halloween or autumnal wreath. Decorate with pumpkins, lanterns and candles to add some atmospheric light. You can also update your garden with some Halloween décor too.

Decorate your fireplace

You can certainly add some Halloween décor to your fireplace. Depending on the age of the inhabitants, you can decide to opt for either a haunting theme with spider webs, witch’s potions, skeletons etc or a more muted theme with subtle nods of Halloween oranges, autumnal colours and rustic woods to create a sophisticated look.

Get creative with your pumpkins

There are lots of free pumpkin templates online to help you carve creative pumpkins. Alternatively, if you don’t want to carve pumpkins you could consider painting pumpkins, adding studded detail or even adding fun polka dots to your pumpkins.

Create a centre piece.

A centre piece is a wonderful way to add a feature to your dining table or coffee table. Using beautiful autumnal colours mixed with soft candle light and pumpkins you can create an elegant centre piece that will last the Halloween season. Another ideas could be using an old hardback book to resemble a spell book along with jars filled with coloured liquid to resemble magic potions.

Halloween Party

Every Halloween deserves a party even if it is only amongst your immediate family this year. You could create some scary mocktails that resemble witch’s potions like lime and strawberry cordial for the kids. Add some Halloween treats with ogre’s eyeballs, slimy jelly, spider cookies, skeletons teeth, witch cupcakes or a spider web cake etc to create an envious Halloween party table.

You can also have fun adding some Halloween décor to other areas of your home, like your living room or bedroom by introducing some orange accessories like scatter cushions, throws, floral displays etc. I hope you all have an enjoyable Halloween, and please stay safe

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.