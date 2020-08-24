Troy welcomes €125,000 funding for mental health at Athlone IT

Minister of State Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment Robert Troy has welcomed news that Athlone IT is to receive an allocation of €125,000 to support the wellbeing and mental health of its students.

The funding is part of an overall nationwide financial package of €5 million announced by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD.

Minister of State Troy said: “The funding announced today will be used to recruit additional student counsellors and recruit additional psychologists. This will be vital for students going into education this year because the Covid-19 pandemic has created a difficult path for students getting to education.”

“This funding is be used for the implementation of the Framework for Consent in Higher Education Instutions - Safe, Respectful, Supportive and Positive: Ending Sexual Harassment in Irish Higher Education Institutions and for the implementation of the soon to be published National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework.

“It is now more important than ever to support student counselling services, and key mental health interventions to provide a safe, respectful, supportive and positive environment in higher education institutions,” Minister Troy concluded.