Longford / Westmeath ‘Sweet Memories’ Dementia Choir to go virtual

Longford / Westmeath ‘Sweet Memories’ Dementia Choir commenced in March 2020 but unfortunately came to an abrupt ending due to Covid-19.

This choir is for people with dementia and their carers.

We are recommencing our choir on September 22 but it will be a virtual choir.

The choir is free to join. All abilities welcome.

The choir is organised and facilitated by the Occupational Therapy Department Longford /Westmeath and the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

For information and registration please contact us by email on sweetmemoriesvirtualchoir@alzheimer.ie or for enquiries by phone contact; Emer Donohoe 086 607 6879 or Dr Orla Dolan 086 028 1584.