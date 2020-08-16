People across Longford have fond memories of quiet and helpful late Sr Margaret Jordan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of The Staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Tuesday, July 28 of Sr Margaret Jordan, Convent of Mercy, Longford Town, and formerly of Granard and Lanesboro.

Native of Lislum, Ballymahon, Sr Margaret is predeceased by her parents Catherine and James and also her Eileen Scully (Galway).

Always smiling, she was a quiet and helpful lady who was a regular visitor back to Ballymahon down the years visiting her family and lots of friends in the area.

Her remains were laid to rest in Ballymacormack Cemetery on Friday, July 31 following her Funeral Mass in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford.

We offer our deepest sympathy to Sr Margaret’s brothers Bernie and Andrew, sister Kathleen (Mahon), sister-in-law Maureen, brother-in-law Desmond, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Mercy Community, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace.