Arrangements announced for funeral of Cavan 1952 All-Ireland medal winner James McCabe

Cavan GAA is mourning the death of James McCabe, an All-Ireland SFC winner when the county last lifted the Sam Maguire Cup in 1952.

Aged 89, Dr McCabe of Tormór, Glencar, Sligo / Ballinagh, Cavan and and formerly of Carrigan, Co Cavan, Paris, France and Washington DC, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, August 8.

A top class defender, he lined out at corner back when the Breffni County defeated neighbours Meath in the 1952 All-Ireland final after a replay at Croke Park.

Sympathy is extended to his wife Kay, daughters and sons Evelyn, Shane, Niamh, Culann and Aengus, grandchildren Eamonn, Darach, Ciara (deceased), Aifric, Aedamar, Comhall, Finn, Doireann, Rossa, Donal, great-grandchildren Eva-June and Fionn, his sisters Mary-Ann and Eileen, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Another Cavan 1952 All-Ireland winner, Johnny Cusack, passed away in July at the age of 92. He played at corner-forward in that All-Ireland decider 68 years ago.

After football, James McCabe forged a career in education planning and was appointed senior economist for educational planning at the World Bank in Washington DC.

Funeral arrangements for James McCabe

Removal on Tuesday, August 11 from Tormór, Glencar to St Colmcille's Church, Rathcormack, Co Sligo for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe graveyard.



Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, James' home will be private to family and close friends only, please. The funeral Mass will be limited to family and close friends. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://drumcliffmaugherow.ie/live/



The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions, please leave a message for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie.



James' family would like to say a special word of thanks to all his carers, especially Ronnie, for all their care over the last number of years.