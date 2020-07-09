Longford community rallies to raise €10,000 towards completion of Ballinamuck footpath

A Longford community has launched a gofundme fundraiser towards the completion of a footpath that links their village with the local national school.

Siobhan Mulligan, who set up the 'Completion of Footpath in Ballinamuck' gofundme page, explained;

"The Community of Ballinamuck is coming together to raise funds for the completion of the new footpath from St Patrick's National School down to the village.

"Total cost of this project is €240,000, there is grant funding got from the Department and Longford County Council for this project but the community has to come up with match funding in the sum of €24,000 as this is how did particular funding works for footpaths in all areas.

"This money has to be raised as soon as we can, as this footpath has to be completed by the end of this year or the money goes back to the Department, this is not an opportunity to be missed.

"Community Groups and some businesses in the parish have come together at a recent public meeting and raised €14,000 between them.

"This will be a great asset for the area and will link in with further footpaths plans that are in place from Monaduff to Gaigue cross in the future.

"We are asking the whole community to get behind this and support it. Its difficult to hold fundraising events this time because of Covid-19 so we decided on this route. All donations much appreciated."