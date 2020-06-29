Landslide in Leitrim

A landslide took place at the Dawn of Hope bridge outside Drumkeerin last night.

Carol Durkin captured the scene as pictured above and below.

The Leitrim Observer understands that Leitrim County Council have attended the scene and are dealing with the matter.

More details as they become available.

UPDATE: In a statement to the Leitrim Observer a spokesperson outlined that "Leitrim County Council has been engaged with this landslip since yesterday and into last night.

"Currently the Council is assessing the situation and monitoring the direct impacts in order to determine the actions needed."