NCBI announces date for reopening of Longford shop

NCBI, Ireland’s second largest charity retailer, is delighted to be reopening its stores countrywide and in Longford on June 8 as per Phase 2 of the easing Covid19 restrictions.

The shops provide a vital role in raising funds for the delivery of frontline services to those who are blind or visually impaired.

Rosie Henson, NCBI Head of Retail said, “we are delighted to be reopening all our 116 stores on June 8th with new stock inside, all steam cleaned just for you. We’ve missed our customers and look forward to meeting new ones. All premises have been modified with protective screens, floor markings and we’ll ensure all our customers abide by social distancing practices.

Already the announcement of reopening the stores has been met with much excitement by loyal NCBI customers on social media. As customer Billy Bunzari said “I won't queue for Dunnes or McDonalds but I will queue for hours for NCBI Rathmines to open.”

NCBI stores sell quality preloved clothes, furniture and bric a brac. Anyone wishing to make a donation of these items or volunteer in their local store can contact www.retail.ncbi.ie for full details.