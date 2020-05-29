2020 Town & Village Renewal Scheme will help rural communities in Longford respond to Covid-19

Longford groups are being encouraged to apply for funding under the 2020 Town and Village Renewal Scheme by a Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy

A total of €15m has been allocated to this year’s scheme, which is one element of a €30 million package of integrated supports announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

Senator Carrigy said, “The Town and Village Renewal Scheme provides funding for projects which support Longford towns and villages to be more attractive and sustainable. This year it will specifically support projects that aid the economic and social recovery of our towns and villages in response to Covid-19.

“Town and villages in Longford are at the heart of our economic and social activity and will play a pivotal role once again in providing safe spaces for people to meet and do business as the current restrictions are eased in line with the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business.

“A new standalone measure under this year’s scheme will provide accelerated support for Longford towns and villages in to adapt to public health requirements such as social distancing in the short term, and to encourage increased footfall.

“The sort of initiatives that could be supported in Longford include projects to temporarily repurpose or pedestrianise public areas to facilitate street trading; the development of an online platform to promote retailers and small scale events that attract people back into town centres safely.

“Other parts of the €30m package of supports are the CLÁR Programme and the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme which will be announced later. The Department’s Rural Development Investment Programme is funded under Project Ireland 2040.”

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, said: “Along with the other elements of my Department’s Rural Development Investment Programme, the Town & Village Renewal Scheme represents a real opportunity to invest further in the sustainability of our rural communities.



“I have increased the funding rate that will apply to projects approved under the scheme this year, from 80% to a maximum of 90%. This should ensure that the requirement on businesses, communities and Local Authorities to source match funding is kept to a minimum.”