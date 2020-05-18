Further restrictions eased on partners attending delivery of new born babies in Regional Hospital Mullingar

The Regional Hospital Mullingar has announced that after review and consideration for safety, the hospital has further eased their restrictions on partners attending the delivery of their child and visiting the post natal unit.

All birth partners can now attend the labour ward when their partner is in active labour.

Also read: IWA frontline workers delivering vital services to people across Longford

Birth partners of mothers who have a planned Caesarean Section can now see and hold their baby on return to the ward following their baby’s birth.



However, restrictions are still in place for theatre units.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group, said, "At all times the hospitals priority remains the provision of safe maternity services for all patients at Mullingar. The ongoing nature of Covid 19 will continue to pose a particular challenge to a small unit with a relatively low staff complement.



"However, hospital is very pleased that, at this time, the Maternity Department can now allow partners to attend non caesarean section births and all partners are able to experience the very important and precious time, holding their new born baby shortly after their birth.

"Restrictions were introduced because of concern about potential patient infection and concern that infection of any members of the small staff at Mullingar could have an impact on the service provided to patients. However, we are thankful that to date, there continues to be a very low incidence of infection in the unit, and the Hospital therefore believes that it can further relax the restrictions.

"Restrictions will continue to be reviewed on an ongoing basis throughout the Covid 19 crisis. Regional Hospital Mullingar will communicate with all patients should it be necessary for the hospital to tighten restrictions again. It remains the hospitals sincere hope that all visitor restrictions due to Covid 19 will be lifted in the near future."

Also read: What shops and retail outlets can open in Phase 1 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions

Longford /Westmeath Deputy Joe Flaherty says he is pleased to see that Mullingar Regional Hospital has announced a further easing of restrictions on partners attending the delivering of their child and visiting the post natal unit.

Deputy Flaherty commented: “All birth partners can now attend the labour ward when their partner is in active labour. Birth partners of mothers who have a planned Caesarean Section can now see and hold their baby on return to the ward following their baby’s birth.”

He added: “The continuing restrictions are a huge cause of concern and distress for couples and families due to have babies delivered at the hospital.”