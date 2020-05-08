Mullahoran and Loughduff saddened by death of highly respected Kathleen Gibney

There was widespread regret following the death of Kathleen (Kathy) Gibney, Legwee, Loughduff which occurred peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Deceased, who was aged 82, was one of natures’ ladies, friendly and quietly-spoken. She was a popular and highly respected member of the local community.

She was formerly Donohoe from the nearby townland of Mullahoran and came to live in Legwee when she married her husband John.

An industrious lady she was happy working either running the house or outside helping on the farm.

She had a deep faith and was a life-long member of the P.T.A.A. receiving her gold pin some years ago.

She was also a member of the Tuesday morning ladies group and enjoyed all the various activities and the social networking which it involved.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her grandsons where her passing has left a great void.

Kathleen was predeceased by her husband John just over five years ago and although he had been ill for some time his passing was a great blow to her but her strong faith enabled her cope with her great loss.

She was also predeceased by her sister Rita Kiernan.

She is survived by her son Sean and daughters Aine & Kathleen, brothers Sean & Oliver and sister Sr Rosemary, her five grandchildren, daughter-in-law Paula, Kathleen’s partner Tatsu, sisters-in-law and a large extended family to whom we extend our sincere sympathy.

As a mark of respect during this time of social distancing large numbers of locals stood to attention as the remains passed on its way to St Joseph’s church, Loughduff on Saturday, April 25.

The funeral mass was celebrated by Fr P J Hughes PP and was relayed on Facebook and burial took place to local cemetery.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.