On the day of an historic political 'marriage', Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy announces engagement to Aideen Ginnell

On the same day that the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil reached an historic agreement on a policy framework document with a view towards forming a coalition government, Longford / Westmeath Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy has also announced a love coalition - his engagement to Aideen Ginnell.

The Ballynacargy native, who has successfully contested the last three general elections - 2011, 2016 & last February, took to Facebook this evening to publicly declare his new status.



Deputy Troy wrote: "During the madness of #Covid-19 I am delighted to announce some joy. Aideen Ginnell has been with me through it all and is my very best friend and now I am delighted to say will become my wife."

Deputy Troy was the Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Arts and Heritage from April 2011 to July 2012. In July 2012, he was appointed as spokesperson on Children, and following the 2016 general election he was appointed spokesperson on Transport, Tourism and Sport. Currently he is the party's spokesperson on Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

Congratulations to Deputy Troy and Aideen and best wishes to them for the future.