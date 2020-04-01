Former Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy secures election to Seanad 

Former Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway, Eugene Murphy is celebrating today after he secured election to the Seanad.



A public representative for over 30 years, newly elected Senator Murphy was one of '13 inside party nominations' and he was a candidate on the Agricultural Panel.

Delighted with his success, Senator Murphy, said, "I can bring a vast range of knowledge and experience to Seanad Eireann and I am committed to being a strong voice for Rural Ireland and the Agriculture Community."

The holder of a degree in Horticulture, Senator Murphy also has vast experience of the agricultural sector, adding, "I have a proven track record of representing both my community, the West of Ireland and Fianna Fáil at local and national level for 30 years.

"Having been the Party’s Spokesperson on Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, I am committed to installing flood defences where necessary and increasing activity on the River Shannon for better flood control.

"I am dedicated to working on a better deal for rural Ireland and ensuring that our people feel that they are being represented,” concluded Mr Murphy.

Longford's Cllr Micheál Carrigy and Cllr Mick Cahill are also contesting the Seanad election and they will know their fate over the next two days.

Senator Murphy secured election following the 18th Count.

The eighteenth count has been completed. Lombard, Burke, Murphy and D’Arcy have reached a vote value greater than the quota and are deemed to be elected. Lombard's surplus will now be distributed to the remaining candidates #seeforyourself #Seanad2020 pic.twitter.com/oWOyBIzhhp — Houses of the Oireachtas (@OireachtasNews) April 1, 2020

The eleven successful candidates on the Agricultural Panel were;

Victor Boyhan, Denis O'Donovan, Paul Daly, Niall Blaney, Tim Lombard, Paddy Burke, Michael D'Arcy, Eugene Murphy, Pippa Hackett, Annie Hoey and Lynn Boylan.