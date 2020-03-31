Longford councillors set to learn Seanad fate

Longford's hopes of securing further national representation inside the corridors of Leinster House will not be known until later this week.

Counting in the 26th Seanad elections got underway yesterday (Monday) with the first seats from the Cultural and Educational panel being decided.

Longford county councillors Micheal Carrigy (Fine Gael) and Mick Cahill (Fianna Fáil) will not know their fate until Thursday and Friday respectively when votes from the Industrial and Commercial as well as Administrative panel are distributed.

Former Roscommon-Galway Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy is vying for a seat on the Agricultural Panel, the outcome of which should be known this evening.

There was disappointment though, for outgoing Fine Gael Senator Gabrielle McFadden who lost her seat on the Cultural and Educational Panel last night.