In line with the new Covid-19 coronavirus measures and direction from An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, the offices of Longford County Council will not be open to the public from Monday morning, March 30.

Motor Tax– the public counter will be closed but online services will operate as normal

Cash Office – the public counter will be closed

Housing – drop in provision between the hours of 11:00am and 1:00pm. One person at a time will be permitted with appropriate sanitising facilities available and safety protocols adhered to.

Planning – on an appointment basis only as the Local Authority is required to still accept and validate planning applications

A limited customer phone service will be provided.

The situation will continue to be reviewed in light of any public health updates and the Local Authority will continue to keep the public updated as the situation evolves.

