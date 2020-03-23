Newtownforbes takeaway refused permission 

Longford county council have confirmed that a planning application seeking permission to change the use of a building in Newtownforbes to a takeaway, has been refused planning permission .

The proposed development sought to change an old butcher shop at Townspark, Main street, Newtownforbes, into a take-away restaurant/foodway outlet.

However, planning permission was refused.

