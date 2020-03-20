Take the virtual exercise challenge with Longford Sports Partnership

Physical activity is not only good for your physical health but also your mental health. With this in mind and as the country continues to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and government advice, Longford sports partnership have stressed the importance of staying active.

“Please take some time to look after your health, schedule some physical activity for yourself and your family. Make it fun, be creative. Please follow the HSE advice and if exercising outdoors maintain HSE social distance guidelines.” they posted.

In line with this thinking, Longford Sports Partnership is going VIRTUAL and will be setting a few challenges for their social media followers over the next few weeks.

“We will continue with these as long as government advice remains that it is ok to exercise outside while observing social distancing.” they posted.

The first challenge will be a social distance run/walk. This is a virtual challenge that can take place between Wednesday, March 23, and Wednesday, April 8. The challenge MUST be done alone, as a family/household unit or with a running/walking friend while maintaining the recommended 2 meter spacing.

Register with Strava.com, download the app to your smart phone and create your profile for free. The, Search and join Longford Sports Partnership’s Club on Strava here. The run/walk can be carried out anywhere in Longford with the Royal Canal Greenway loop in Longford Town an example of a lovely 5K route. Other route ideas can be found here.

“Record your run on Strava and include the title Longford Sports Partnership 5k Challenge.”

If you wish you can also post pictures and add a description telling others a bit about your walk/run. Register here on Eventbrite for €5 if you would like a completion medal.

