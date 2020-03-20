WATCH| Physical activity sessions from home with Age & Opportunity

It is day two of Longford sports partnership’s new initiative, formulated to help combat isolation measures put in place due to the Coronavirus, where they share videos daily to help their followers to keep fit and healthy while at home.

Today’s recommendation is by Age and Opportunity, the national organisation that provides a range of opportunities for older people who want to get more involved in arts and culture, sport and physical activity, civic engagement and personal development.

To try and incorporate some physical activity into your day at home, Age & Opportunity will broadcast two live 15 minute seated and standing physical activity sessions that older adults can join along to. Check it out below!

