Event Director of Longford parkrun & parkrun ambassador, Kevin Kane, has taken to social media, vowing that Longford parkrun will return for their 200th ever park run once Ireland gets to grips with the coronavirus.

This marks the second week in a row that participants of Longford parkrun won’t be able to partake in a parkrun due to the Covid-19 outbreak, however, Mr Kane reaffirmed the importance of maintaining social distancing.

Kevin posted: “It is the second week in a row we won't be parkrunning due to this horrible virus. It is vitally important we as parkrunners to our bit in social distancing.

“I will be avoiding the Mall tomorrow morning at 09.30. Instead, I will go running somewhere else (not in a group) and will be keeping a 2m gap to anyone around me.

“These are unprecedented times, but parkrun will be even more special in Longford when it returns whether it's in a months time or four months,”

Tomorrow morning will be a strange morning. Why? It is the 2nd week in a row we won't be parkrunning due to this horrible virus. It is vitally important we as parkrunners to our bit in social distancing. I will be avoiding the Mall tomorrow morning at 09.30. pic.twitter.com/1j7n2h16eL — Longford parkrun (@parkrunLongford) March 20, 2020



The Event director vowed that Longford parkrun will return for a 200th parkrun 'celebration'.

He stated: “We will have our 200th parkrun when we return. What a celebration that is going to be.

“We have built up an incredible community spirit in that time, averaging 100 participants a week, so many walkers, so many runners and I miss each and everyone of you, but now we have to play an important part in keeping our community safe.

“Nobody enjoys socialising and the social aspect of parkrun as much as me. Indeed coffee and chatting are my favourite parts of our runs. We've gone to London and Copenhagen together. We go to Moments together.each week. I miss all of that greatly, but the old saying is true absence makes the heart grow fonder.

“I cannot wait until all of that returns. Now is the time to keep our community safe. Anyway in getting ready to head for my solo run now, because I want to stay fit and healthy, but remember keep the social distance,stay safe and we'll be back soon.” he vowed.

SEE HERE: For all of the latest Covid-19 related content