Entries welcome for the Little Blue Heroes St Patrick's Colouring Competition 

Amid coronavirus-induced social distancing and self-isolation you may be seeking ways to keep the little ones occupied this week.

Last September Honorary Gardai Adam, Cormac, Cian and Brandon and the Irish Girl Guides launched a new Garda Colouring Book which is free to download to print from the Garda Website in English here and in Irish here.

People are encouraged to help make the day a bit more interesting and get their children to colour in any of the pages in the book. All finished pages should then be sent in (or posted in the comments of the original Facebook post - see below) with a first name and age, while also using the #LittleBlueHeroes, by Sunday, March 22.

One lucky winner will be selected from three age categories (under 5s, 6-9years and 10-12years), with winning entries to receive a kids garda goodies bag. Winners will be announced on Sunday, March 22.

“We’ll put all of the entries in an album so people can see the great creations.”

