Beacon of hope amidst Covid-19 darkness as Longford couple welcome baby girl into the world

Amidst all the upheaval and uncertainty of recent days, there was one overriding beacon of light and hope which arrived ahead of St Patrick's Day as Longford Fitness properietors Tess and Enda Gillen welcomed their "little princess", Hayley into the world.

In a poignant post on Facebook, they wrote: "Proud day for the Gillen’s today, our little princess Hayley Ella Gillen 7.4lbs arrived last night (Monday).

"We are all in love already and all doing great."

The joyous occasion was not lost on Tess and Enda either, as the pair added: "St Patrick’s Day just took on a different meaning for us each year now and we are so grateful for this precious lady."