Recognition for Longford County Council Regeneration Team

Longford County Council Regeneration Team were delighted to be shortlisted for the Irish Planning Institute Irish Planning Awards in the Planning and Economic Development Category, which took place on Thursday, February 27.

The Irish Planning Awards seeks to highlight innovation and excellence in Irish planning. The shortlisting recognises the unique approach of Longford Regeneration in relation to a dedicated, cross-sectoral, multi-project regeneration team to improve the quality of life of citizens across the county, which is being achieved by driving forward the economic development of the county, through enhanced placemaking and development of key tourism and social infrastructure projects that ultimately make Longford a more attractive place to invest and live in.

Pictured l to r were; Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Micheál Carrigy, Terry Rooney, Gerry Shaughnessy, Eoghan Murphy (Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government), Lorraine O’Connor, Brian Ross and Sonia Flynn.

