Long established Longford firm Turners goes into liquidation after over 180 years in business

Iconic Longford firm Turners Printing has gone into liquidation after over 180 years in business.

The well established local firm ceased trading on Friday, bringing the curtain down on close to two centuries in operation.

"It is with great sadness that the Turner family closed their company Turner’s Printing Company Limited on Friday 13th March," a statement issued to the Leader outlined this morning.

"As a 6th generation family business that has operated from Leitrim and Longford for just over 180 years, first in publishing and then in printing, we made the difficult decision to cease trading."

The business stopped short of blaming the decision on the escalating Covid-19 crisis, blaming the move on ever increasing market competition from across the border.

"Competition, particularly from Northern Ireland in the last few years has become very fierce, putting immense pressure on our margins," added the statement.

"A declining print marketplace, a very challenging employer’s liability climate and the negative outlook for the economy due to current circumstances made the outlook for our business unsustainable.

"We would like to thank our many loyal staff, customers and suppliers that have been with the company down through the years and without whom we would not have been able to be able to operate as a family run business for 180 years."