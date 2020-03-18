Midlands motorist found driving while disqualified

The driver was found to be disqualified from driving for the past four years.

Offaly Roads Policing Unit (RPU) were out on patrol yesterday, March 17, when they pulled over a motorist.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, gardaí found that it was uninsured, while the driver was also disqualified from driving for the past four years.

The car was subsequently seized and the driver will now appear before the courts.

