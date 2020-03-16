Get artistic this St Patrick’s day in Longford with #Paddy’sPanes

Longford’s Aisling children’s arts festival have issued a call-out to all children staying home this St Patrick’s day to get creative and use their artistic skills to decorate their windows.

The initiative - known as #Paddy’sPanes - encourages all kids to display their amazing arts, crafts and creations through their windows from tomorrow, March 17, to help brighten up St Patrick’s day for everyone.

“Let’s celebrate St Patrick’s day from the inside out”

