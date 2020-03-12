Longford pub posts hilarious response to 100 person restriction

They have advised customers to come in early tonight, March 12, to avoid disappointment.

Kearneys Curraghmore, which is a pub located in Moydow, Co Longford, have issued a notice that they will 'only' be allowing the first ninety nine customers into their establishment tonight.

The 'rule' was introduced on the back of An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's announcement earlier today, March 12, where he implemented a number of restrictions for the country to help combat the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Varadkar advised that all indoor gatherings of more than 100 people be cancelled, to which Kearneys had an hilarious response.

They posted: "Due to the guidelines now in place we will only be permitting the first 99 people in tonight.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. #comeinearly."

Not a bad marketing ploy - When life gives you lemons, make lemonade!

