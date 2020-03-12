Midlands gardaí seek owners of recovered bicycles

The bicycles were recovered by gardaí in December of last year following a search.

In December 2019, Gardaí in Tullamore, Co Offaly, seized a number of stolen bicycles following a search.

An Garda Síochána Laois Offaly had previously posted pictures of the recovered bicycles on social media, in attempt to trace their owners. They have again posted pictures of the bicycles in question, offering another chance to anyone who may have had a bike stolen in the past 18-months to contact them.

If you think any of the bicycles posted may be yours, contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327052 without delay.