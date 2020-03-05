Arrest made after gardaí discover stolen property in midlands

Gardaí have made an arrest after the discovery of property stolen in Offaly last month.

On February 19, gardaí took a report of a theft of a large number of tools from a vehicle. Gardaí carried out an extensive investigation in which a suspect was quickly identified.

After identifying an area where the tools had been stored, gardaí carried out a search and recovered all the stolen items, much to the delight of the owner.

A suspect was arrested, charged and brought before Tullamore District Court.

