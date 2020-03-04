REVEALED: HSE nursing home in Longford paid 114% more than private & voluntary nursing homes

New analysis shows the HSE nursing home in Co Longford is being paid 114% more per resident, per week, than private and voluntary counterparts in the county under the Fair Deal scheme.

The fees payable highlight Fair Deal funding for nursing home care is fundamentally flawed, with no recourse for private and voluntary nursing home providers providers to independently appeal the fee they are set under the Scheme. This arises as HSE nursing homes pay their homes fees that are multiple those payable to private and voluntary counterparts, with no negotiation entailed.

Tadhg Daly, NHI CEO states private and voluntary nursing homes are seeking fair fees to provide specialised care and are dismayed that fees under the Scheme are not commensurate with the reality of costs or those given to HSE homes.

He states: “As it stands, Fair Deal is leading to the closure of private and voluntary nursing homes and placing unsustainable cost pressures upon nursing home providers. We are insisting that the next Government introduces a commitment to the introduction of an independent appeal process for nursing home providers under the Nursing Home Support Scheme (Fair Deal).

"This is a very legitimate and fair ask for private and voluntary providers within a scheme that is inherently unfair between public and private sector fees.

“The State is effectively applying mass discrimination against older people supported by Fair Deal in private and voluntary nursing homes. The HSE is paying its nursing homes fees that are multiples those payable to private and voluntary counterparts. Private and voluntary nursing homes have had to close their doors due to fees payable under Fair Deal not being sustainable and are operating under unnecessarily severe financial pressure.”

Mr Daly says the reprehensible discrimination by the State in the nursing home sector is compounded by its failure to publish a review of the Fair Deal pricing mechanism, which was scheduled for completion almost three years ago – June 2017. “One has to conclude that this is a cover up by the State,” he adds.

The new analysis follows the figures published by the HSE on the night of Thursday, February 27, when the corona virus story was first breaking. The figures laid bare the gross disparity in fees payable between HSE and private / voluntary nursing homes under the scheme.

Co Longford

The analysis undertaken by Nursing Homes Ireland shows that the three private and voluntary nursing homes operating in County Longford receive an average Fair Deal fee of €932 per resident per week.

In contrast, the HSE nursing home in the county receives weekly fee of €1,992 per resident per week. The HSE home is receiving 114% more than private and voluntary. The disparity within the county is long-standing. When the fees were published for January 2019, the differential was also 114%, with the fee for the HSE nursing home being €1,956 and €912 for the three private and voluntary.

