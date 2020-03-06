Drumlish Foróige fundraiser a success

Drumlish Foróige club in Co Longford recently hosted a fundraiser table quiz (Friday, February 28) in aid of the Join Our Boys Trust, a charity founded for three young brothers in need of lifesaving treatment.

The quiz was held in the Village Inn, Drumlish, with a raffle also held on the night. Organisers have now revealed that their efforts have led to the raising of €500 for the Join our Boys trust.

“We would like to say how proud we are of all our members. You all did an amazing job at the table quiz and raised 496.58 euros.

“The young members themselves then added the extra amount to make it a even 500 euros.”

People can donate directly to the trust via the gofundme link - gf.me/u/xj8s55

