Roscommon motorist arrested for series of offences

A driver stopped was by Strokestown Gardaí in Roscommon in recent days, and subsequently tested positive for cannabis.

The motorist was also found to have no driving licence, insurance, NCT or tac. Gardaí then arrested the motorist and seized the vehicle in question.

Cars were also fuel tested by Revenue Customs Officer with one testing positive test for green diesel. Proceedings to follow.