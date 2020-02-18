Two motorists arrested for drug driving in Longford
As part of an operation conducted by gardaí in Longford and Ballymahon, two drivers were arrested for drug driving.
Operation surround took place over the weekend in both Ballymahon and Longford, with one driver in Longford testing positive for cannabis. The driver was arrested at the scene for drug driving, with the vehicle seized.
A second driver was then stopped in Ballymahon and subsequently tested positive for both cocaine and cannabis. The driver was then arrested at the scene.
Operation surround conducted in Longford & Ballymahon over the weekend. Driver in Longford tested positive for cannabis, arrested for drug driving & vehicle seized. A second driver stopped in Ballymahon tested positive for cocaine & cannabis & was arrested. pic.twitter.com/habrWYFq2j— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 18, 2020
