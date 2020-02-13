Disqualified driver arrested by Roscommon gardaí

Roscommon Roads Policing Unit (RPU) have confirmed that they have arrested a motorist, for driving while being disqualified.

Roscommon RPU stopped the driver of the car pictured in Roscommon town this morning, February 13, and found that the driver was, in fact, disqualified.

The driver was subsequently arrested and the car seized.